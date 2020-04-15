Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 18,000 people in Lagos State have benefitted from free medical services being offered at all state-owned primary and secondary health care centres during the period of the COVlD-l9 lockdown.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed the information in a tweet on Wednesday, confirmed that over 600 childbirths were recorded and no financial cost was attached.

The tweet reads: “A few weeks ago, I announced that we would be footing the medical bills for cases at all our primary and secondary health care centres during this period. I am happy to announce that over 18,000 people have accessed the medical services with over 600 childbirths, all free of charge.

“This medical intervention will continue as part of our multi-sector approach to cushioning the effect of the lockdown on our residents. The state government will continue to do more as we stop the spread of COVlD-l9 in Lagos. We thank our medical workers for all their efforts.”

He announced additional measures to cushion the effect of the extended lockdown in Lagos.

“We have begun the distribution of relief items to 250,000 vulnerable residents of Lagos. In addition to that,100,000 youths will be provided one meal per day across LCDAs via our food kitchens,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor said he met with the State Security Council to address the increase in armed robberies and other unrest in boundary communities and some decisions were taken to control and end the unrest.

He appreciated the increased help from the Inspector General of Police with a special force who are already addressing the elements breaching the peace in the affected communities.

“We have the responsibility of ensuring the security of the lives and property of all residents in Lagos. We would not abandon that responsibility at any time. We would definitely see an increase in mobile police deployment in all trouble spots across the metropolis,” he said.

He promised that security agents would intensify patrol around residential areas, boundary communities and other critical areas of activity during the lockdown period.

“I urged residents to cooperate with them and thank you for your resilience during this extraordinary time,” he added.