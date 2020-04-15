Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 18,000 people in Lagos State have benefitted from free medical services being offered at all state owned primary and secondary health care centres during the period of lockdown.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed the information in a tweet on Wednesday, confirmed that over 600 childbirths were recorded and no financial cost was attached.

The tweet reads: “A few weeks ago, I announced that we would be footing the medical bills for cases at all our primary and secondary health care centres during this period. I am happy to announce that over 18,000 people have accesed the medical services with over 600 childbirths, all free of charge.

“This medical intervention will continue as part of our multi-sector approach to cushioning the effect of the lockdown on our residents.

“The state government will continue to do more as we stop the spread of COVlD-l9 in Lagos. We thank our medical workers for all their efforts.”

He announced additional measures to cushion the effect of the extended lockdown in Lagos.

“We have begun the distribution of relief items to 250,000 vulnerable residents of Lagos. In addition to that,100,000 youths will be provided one meal per day across LCDAs via our food kitchens,” he said.