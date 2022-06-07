By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has announced that since the agency’s establishment in 2003 it has rescued about 18,000 victims and 517 human traffickers convicted.

This was stated by the Director of Public Enlightenment of NAPTIP, Mr Joshua Emerole, at a seminar held yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, he added that 13 victims have become graduates and three are currently working with the agency.

“Trafficking in person was a very big problem in Nigeria, but today the enlightenment has changed because people call us for matters that are not trafficking because they saw people packed in a car. Before NAPTIP came nobody has been convicted for trafficking but we have about 517 convictions. Even other countries are seeking partnership with us. About 18,000 victims have been rescued. The Civil Society Organizations have been merged and are monitored unlike when they were disjointed which lead to fraudulent CSOs. It is part of our achievement.

“Our Director-General, Fatima Waziri, is not a person you see on the media but a silent worker. She is currently working on something that would benefit NAPTIP. Recently, she had a seminar with judges and it is a plus for us because some judges don’t know what trafficking which leads to the type of judgement they give traffickers,” he stated.

