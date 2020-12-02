Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State AIDS Control Agency (BenSACA), yesterday, disclosed 184,745 people are currently living with HIV in the state while 143,873 people have been placed on treatment.

Acting Executive Secretary of the agency, Jacob Awodi, disclosed this, yesterday, during an occasion to mark World AIDS Day in Makurdi with the theme: Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility.

Awodi said HIV prevalence in Benue currently stands at 4.9 percent as against the national prevalence of 1.4 percent according to the National AIDS indication and impact survey of 2018.

While advising Benue citizens to be wary of the pandemic and be cautious to avoid further spread of the disease in the state, Awodi reiterated the determination of the state government and the agency towards improving the systems and operations for effective and increased efficiency to curtail the spread of the virus.

Supervising Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Emmanuel Oyiwona, said the fight against HIV is multi-sectoral and Benue is in the forefront of the response as it moves to wards reaching epidemic control.

Oyiwona, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in ministry, Jonathan Kur, expressed solidarity with the global world in tackling the two epidemics of HIV and COVID-19 pandemic.