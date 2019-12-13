Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A report by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has confirmed poor presence of foreign students and academic staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions, which, it said, has limited the global effect and recognition of the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The report unveiled in Abuja, yesterday, indicated that survey conducted in August by JAMB Committee on Internationalisation of Nigerian tertiary institutions, confirmed that there were 1,856 foreign students out of 1,132,795 students in 194 institutions that was surveyed.

Similarly, it confirmed that there were 437 foreign academic staff from a total of 5,604 academic staff in 194 institutions. It further disclosed that foreign students constituted 0.18 percent in universities, 0.29 percent in polytechnics and 0.04 percent in the colleges of education.