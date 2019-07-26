Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 1,856 personnel of Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, have concluded their 40 days training on weapon handling.

The officers were trained in 10 batches in 40 days by the 1 Division Nigerian Army at the Martin Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna,

At the closing ceremony, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Major General Faruk Yahaya, said the personnel had been trained on basic weapon techniques.

Represented by Brigadier-General Tonye Numbere, Commander, 1 Division Engineering, the GOC said, the key objective of the training was to enhance their ability to handle and operate small arms and light weapons effectively for more effective service delivery.

To him, the trainees had received what was required to deliver better. “I am sure that you must have acquired the basic skills and knowledge on how to handle AK47 rifle and pistol which are commonest and simplest weapons that can be used to counter armed bandits in any circumstance.

“I am convinced that you are leaving this training institution today better equipped with the requisite knowledge of general use of small arms and light weapons to carry out your roles efficiently for effective policing of the nation’s border,” he said.

Earlier, the coordinator of the training, Colonel Emmanuel Agada, said that the participants were trained in 10 batches for a period of 40 days.

Agada said the weapon handling training for the customs men covered a series of lectures, outdoor exercises as well as practical shooting.

“Topics such as marksmanship principles, stripping and assembly, aiming and holding of weapons as well as safety precautions, among others, were delivered to the participants to broaden their knowledge on the AK47 rifle and pistol,” he stated.