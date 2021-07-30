From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 186 people have lost their lives to Cholera in the recent months in Kano State, the State Ministry of Health has disclosed.

Dr. Basheer Lawan Muhammad, the state Epidemiologist and Incident Manager of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), told the media that incident of the disease is highly noticeable in 41 local government areas of the state

He however noted that the prompt and proactive steps taken by the state government brought it under control.

According to him, between March 9 and July 30, 2021, a total of 5, 536 cases of Cholera were recorded.

He added that out of the above figure, 4, 977 were treated, while 186 people died of it.

He, however, stated that the large number of Cholera victims were from within Kano metropolis, as most cases were taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) located on France Road, Sabon Gari axis of Kano metropolis.

Dr. Basheer, said already, the state government has commenced anaggressive campaign to contend with the disease, as community leaders, religious leaders and the traditional institutions are being mobilized to sensitize residents on the best way to avoid Cholera.

