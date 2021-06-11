From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced that out of 11.010 graduands of the university, that one hundred and eighty six (186) bagged first class honours degree.

Igwe announced this in Nsukka on Friday during the university’s 49th convocation ceremony, organised by the institution to confer first degrees, diplomas and certificates of University of Nigeria.

According to him, “Out of 11,010 graduating students, 186 bagged first class honours, 4,048 made second class honours (upper division), 5,118 got second class honours (lower division).

“1,101 made third class honours, 79 with Pass while 70 were awarded Diplomas and 40 with the university unclassified Degrees.”

While congratulating the graduands, the VC reminded them that the society expects a lot from them.

“By today’s achievement you have joined the elite club of graduates. Therefore, a lot will be expected from you, both intellectually and morally.

“Our society is in dire need of educated men and women, whose conducts will truly qualify our society as a modern and civilized one.

“As you leave this university to face the real world, I challenge you to always put in your best, go further and create businesses and job opportunities for yourselves and others.

“I commend your parents and guardians who have the burdening denying themselves of certain pleasures of life in order to train your to be a graduate.

“I also commend the staff of the university who played various roles to ensure you complete this academic circle,” he said.

The VC announced that a 2016 graduate of the university from Department of Electronic

Engineering has successfully created three start-up companies and has already secured foreign investment in excess of 1 billion naira.

He however, urged the graduands not to see their graduation as the end of their relationship with the university, their Alma mater, but to see it as the beginning of another phase of their relationship with the university.

“It is my hope that sooner or later you will be in a position to give back to the institution that gave you a head to start life.”

In his welcome address, the Chancellor of the university, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, who congratulated the fresh graduands and their parents and urged them to join hands in achieving economic development, peace and harmony in the country.

“I congratulates the fresh graduands, parents and families who have come to share in the joy of the moment, it is my expectation and desire that the graduands will be worthy ambassadors of our university.

“Nigeria is going through a very challenging phase in her development as a nation, I believe all hands must be on deck if we must achieve the peace, harmony and economic development which we desire for our country,” he said

Chris Igbokwe, the Register of the University announced that Nwankwo Abel from dependent of Religious Studies and Local Government Administration as the overall best graduating student.