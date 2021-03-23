From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nineteen persons have been confirmed dead in a road crash which occurred at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday evening.

Commissioner Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs,Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement said 34 others were injured and receiving treatment in a hospital.

The crash involved a commercial DAF trailer and was caused by a combination of speeding and an exploding tyre, leading to a loss of control which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.

“A total of 53 people were involved in the crash; 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead. Thirty-four sustained injuries which ranged from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries. They were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The survivors are receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.

According to Auwal Idris, the driver, most of the passengers on board the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination.

Meanwhile, FRSC in Osun, yesterday, confirmed the death of two persons, including a radio presenter, in an auto crash on Ilesa-Ile-Ife expressway.

Osun FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, told newsmen in Osogbo that the accident involving a luxury bus and a car occurred opposite Old Sazo Oil station, Ilesa at 3:05 am.

The radio presenter with a private station in Ilesa was on his way to work in his Peugeot car when the accident occurred