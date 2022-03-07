From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

19 medical doctors and dentists would appear before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (MDPDT) on Monday, for trial against alleged professional misconduct.

The trial is a routine exercise by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for doctors who have been reported by unsatisfied patients to had erred and violated some section of the medical profession ethics or code.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The exercise which will run till Thursday, will provide opportunities for the accused doctors to defend themselves either in person or be represented by a legal counsel.

MDCN had advised patients who are dissatisfied with the professional conduct of the medical doctors to always approach the Council using various communication channels to report such cases and expect justice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile a document obtained from the MDCN at the weekend indicated that out of the 19 doctors that would appear before the Prof. Abba Waziri led disciplinary tribunal, final judgement will be delivered on the case of two doctors after the successful completion of trial in previous sittings of the tribunal.

A senior staff of MDCN who pleaded anonymity confirmed that three doctors would submit written addresses for possible adoption of by the tribunal, while some of the doctors would be appearing for defence and few others for fresh arraignment.

The staff hinted that some of the doctors may be convicted of their offenses going by the facts about their cases. MDCN disciplinary book recommended several punishment for erring doctors including outright withdrawal of practicing licence of any doctor convicted of gross negligence or other forms of professional misconduct.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Chairman of the Tribunal, Prof. Abba Waziri, in his remarks at previous sittings of the tribunal explained that the duty of the tribunal was not to witch-hunt, discredit or destroy the reputation of doctors, but to promote professionalism, competence and dedication to service being that they are involved in the business of life saving.