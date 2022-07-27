From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as resident electoral commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated, July 25, 2022. The letter was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari, in the letter, said the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the Provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the nomination of five RECs are for renewal, including Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – renewal); Obo O. Effanga (Cross River – renewal); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – renewal); Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun – renewal); and Samuel Egwu (Kogi – enewal). while the other 14, including Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue).

Others also including Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe), are fresh appointments.