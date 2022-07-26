From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter dated July 25, 2022. The letter was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari, in the letter, said the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He explained that the nomination of five (5) Resident Electoral Commissioners is for renewal, while the other fourteen (14) are fresh appointments.

The nominees for confirmation include Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo O Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Alh Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Dr Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Prof Samuel E Egwu (Kogi – Renewal).

Others are: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Prof Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Amb. Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina); Mrs Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Dr Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).

Also to be confirmed are Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna); Dr Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT); Barr Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B Nura (Yobe).