Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Kidnappers in the early hours of Friday abducted the District Head of Yankaba Village in Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara state, Alhaji Buhari Ammani, his three wives and his son. In another operation in the state, bandits killed at least 18 people, leaving several others injured.

The kidnappers also abducted four others and killed one during the raid in the village. The three wives of the traditional ruler abducted are Jimmai, Asma’u and Lami while his13 years old son is Kabiru Buhari.

Other victims include Malam Aminu Nakano, Sama’ila Isah and Alhaji Mai Sallah while Siddi Abubakar was reportedly killed by the bandits.

Residents who spoke to Saturday Sun expressed shock over the attack.

They called for more commitment from the government to end the menace.

The chairman, Kaura Namoda local government council, Alhaji Lawal Isah Abdullahi described the incident as devastating and callous.

He said the kidnappers invaded the village at 1:30am wielding dangerous fire arms.

Abdullahi appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more special troops to occupy all the flashpoints and hideouts of the criminals terrorizing the state.

In a related development, suspected gunmen have killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa has disclosed.

The Emir made the disclosure on Friday while receiving a House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency , Kabir Mai-Palace in Gusau. The lawmaker was at the Emir’s palace to condole with him and entire people of the area over the attacks.

The emir said that the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons, adding that they came with over 50 motorcycles and shot sporadically in the air.

The emir thanked the lawmaker for the visit and his concern for his people.

Earlier, Mai-Palace had described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.

He said: “I had earlier visited general hospital, Tsafe to sympathise with the victims who are receiving treatment. Security is the major area I am giving priority to, it is very disheartening the way these bandits are attacking our communities. If I go back to Abuja, I am going to raise these issues in the House with the aim of finding solutions to the problems.

“As a representative of the people, I don’t have any commitment beyond the interest of my people. l am also going to present this incident to the Governor, Muhammad Matawallen-Maradun.”

The lawmaker, however, urged the people of the state to remain calm and continue with prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problem. The lawmaker donated cash and 20 mattresses to the victims in the hospital and held closed door meeting with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tsafe Division of the Nigeria Police.