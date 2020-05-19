Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nineteen more staff of the same organisation in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of infected people in the same company to 57.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who is chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce, gave the update on coronavirus as at Monday May 18, in a post he made on his Twitter handle at 12:11a.m on Tuesday May 19. The confirmed cases in the state have also risen to 137.

Makinde had on May 16 announced that 30 staff of the same company tested positive for COVID-19 in Ibadan, and on May 17, he made it public that additional eight staff of the same company have been infected, making a total of 38, before the infected cases jumped to 57 based on the announcement of 19 more staff of the same company in the update of May 18.

According to the governor, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive. All 19 of these cases are from the same organisation referred to in the update of May 16 and 17, 2020. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 137. Governor Makinde, had on Monday, said during a press conference that details of the company in Ibadan South West Local Government Area, where 57 COVID-19 cases have so far, been confirmed within three days would be unveiled on Tuesday May 19.