The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 19 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, fuel and frozen fish.

According to a Nigerian Ports Authority shipping position report, 21 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected between Dec. 17 to Dec. 28.

It indicated that the ships which have berthed, were carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, base oil, container, truck, frozen fish, bulk wheat and ethanol.

Meanwhile, another four ships that have arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with petrol, bulk sugar and base oil. (NAN)

