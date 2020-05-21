The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Thursday, said it was expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods at the Lagos ports.

The NPA said the ships, expected to arrive at the ports from May 21 to June 3, were carrying containers, base oil, bulk wheat, general cargo, butane, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer and petrol.

It also said 25 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with container, frozen fish and petrol.

The NPA said 20 other ships were at the ports discharging container, buk sugar, bulk wheat, to load, general cargo, automobile gasoline, petrol and frozen fish. (NAN)