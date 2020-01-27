Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have arrested a 19-year-old housewife, Rabi Shamsudden, from Danjanku Tasha, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State for allegedly killing her 25-year old husband, Shamsudden Salisu.

Quoting eyewitness accounts from neighbours of the couple, the Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said on Monday evening that, “Rabi stabbed her husband with a knife at about 4 am on Monday.

“Neighbours heard the deceased husband shouting and calling for help and they rushed to the house immediately but found the front door locked.

“Some of them decided to access the compound by climbing over the wall and they met the deceased crawling out of his room with a knife wound on his stomach and they saw the wife with a sharp knife stained with blood.”

The police said that the deceased was confirmed dead at the Malumfashi General Hospital moments after he was rushed there.

“The suspect has since been arrested while the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Isah said.

The incident comes on the heels of a judgement by an FCT High Court on Monday which sentenced to death by hanging, Maryam Sanda, the woman who stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death, on November 18, 2017.