From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 191,000 candidates seeking career opportunities in Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT) recruitment examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday.

The examination was a platform to choose candidates that would fill 9,460 vacant positions in both NIS and NSCDC.

Breakdown of the figure as confirmed by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, indicated that 113,000 are NSCDC candidates while 78,000 candidates are for Immigration.

Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh, who spoke to journalists at one of the examination centre in Abuja, appreciated the seamless conduct of the recruitment examination by JAMB.

He explained that the choice of JAMB for the conduct of the recruitment examination was due to their proven records in the conduct of CBT examinations, and to also ensure transparency and avoid rancour and confusion that trailed similar exercise conducted few years ago.

“We have over 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are Civil Defence and for Immigration, we have 78,000 candidates across 126 centres. The examination is broken into graduates and HND, NCE and OND and secondary school (leavers).

Yakmutconfirmed that the result of the examinations will be immediate, adding that the second phase of the exercise will commence as soon the CBT examination is concluded.