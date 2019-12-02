Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates of Nigeria in 1914 was not an accident, but a divine arrangement by God.

The governor spoke when he received members of Course 10 of the Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto led by its Commandant, Assistant Controller of Immigration David Adi.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to make the union work and serve as example to the rest of the world, reiterating his commitment to a united Nigeria that cater for the need of all her citizens.

The governor also said: “The 1914 amalgamation of Nigeria is not a mistake like many are insinuating.

“No, it is not so. If God did not want us to live together as one people in this country He would not have allowed the union to be.”

Tambuwal charged Nigerians to make the union work to serve as an example to the rest of the world that it is possible for people of different equal number of adherents of different faiths – Christianity and Islam – to cohabit in this same country as one people.

“We must not be 100% adherents of the same faith. No. I know we have about 250 tribes in this country and we are about 180 to 200 million people and by 2030 we will be the third most populous nation in the world.”

He urged Nigerians to emulate Singapore that is less endowed with resources than Nigeria but have similar features with the country in terms of diverse tribes than Nigeria, yet the nation is working.

He said: “There is no state in Nigeria without a deposit of mineral resources of commercial quantity. Singapore doesn’t have this, but the country utilises its human capital resources and today they are among the world most viable and stable countries economically.”

Earlier, the Commandant of the Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto, ACG Dr. David Adi, who said he was leading the 60 course participants of the 10th command course on a courtesy visit, said they commenced their studies since 22 September 2019.

The commandant thanked the governor for the support and assistance to the college.