Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Segun Ajiboye, has said a total of 19,273 teachers across the country failed the November diet of the Professional Qualification Examination (PQE) organised by the Council to certify teachers in Nigeria.

A total of 53,674 teachers, according to him, passed the PQE out of 72,947 teachers that wrote the examinations in various centres nationwide.

Ajiboye disclosed this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday when he spoke with reporters.

In the breakdown he gave, Lagos State had the highest number of candidates in the examinations with 8,224, with 6,067 teachers passing. Oyo State had second highest numbers, with about 5,599 registered, and 4,243 passing. Kaduna State came after Oyo State with 4,008, with 3,769 passing.

Ajiboye described the professional qualification examination as a continuous exercise, enjoining unqualified teachers to register and write the next diet to escape the sanction which awaits uncertified teachers in 2020.

“PQE is a continuous thing and the door is still open to those who have not registered to do so. And those who failed the examination still have opportunities of retaking the examination,” he said.

“The close of the deadline does not mean that PQE has stopped. Registration for the next diet of the examination has commenced in all TRCN offices nationwide.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face, and the support given to TRCN in its efforts to reposition the teaching profession in the country,” he added.