Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A total of 19,273 teachers across the country failed November diet of the Professional Qualification Examination (PQE), Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, has said.

He said 53,674 teachers passed the PQE out of 72,947 that wrote the examinations in various centres in the nation.

Ajiboye disclosed this in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday when he spoke with newsmen.

Lagos had highest number of candidates with 8,224, while 6,067 teachers passed. Oyo had second highest numbers with about 5,599 registered while only 4,243 passed. Kaduna had 4,008 and 3,769 passed.

Ajiboye described the professional qualification examination as a continuous exercise and enjoined unqualified teachers to register and write the next diet to escape the sanction which awaits uncertified ‘teachers’ in 2020.

“PQE is a continuous thing and the door is still open to those who have not registered to do so. And those who failed the examination still have opportunities of retaking the examination.

“The close of the deadline does not mean that PQE has stopped. Registration for the next diet of the examination has commenced in all TRCN offices nationwide.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face and the support given to TRCN in its efforts to reposition the teaching profession in the country.”