A total of 193 Almajiris in Kano State have so far tested positive to COVID 19, the state government has confirmed.

Speaking at the COVID 19 press briefing held, Thursday, Kano State Commissioner of Education, Sanusi Mohammed Kiru disclosed that a total of 1860 were quarantined in three locations in the state, out of which 193 of them tested positive.

Sanusi who is also the head of the state government’s committee on the rehabilitation of almajiris, explained that 86 of them tested positive at Gabasawa Quarantine camp, 68 tested positive in Karaye while 38 tested positive in Kiru.

He expressed happiness at the initiative to isolate the almajiris in the state, adding that state efforts at tackling the dreaded disease would have been worse off if they were allowed to continue to spread the disease in these communities.

He recalled that so far the state has repatriated a total of 1183 Almajirs to the rest of the states in the region such as Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, and Zamfara States in line with the decision of the Northern Governors forum to end street begging in the region.

He further disclosed that the state government had established three almajiri boarding schools for the immediate admission of the Almajiris of Kano State orIgin, saying that these schools are located in Bunkure, Bagwai and Madobi Local Government Areas.

“Each of these schools has the capacity to accommodate 320 almajiris in their first year adding that in all they are set to take in a total of 960 almajiris are set to be absorbed by this program” he stated.

He said that with the three additional AlmajirI boarding schools, the state has a total of 15 of such schools even as he added that efforts are being made to integrate the curriculum with the western styled education.