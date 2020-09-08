As part of its efforts to return better, stronger and reliable, Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet, has unveiled new management and new logo to reposition the brand.

The new 1960Bet’s management is on the mission to take the company back to its position as the market leader and mitigate the challenges as well as cutting-edge competition of the Nigerian sports betting industry.

In a statement, the company’s Executive Director, Oluwatosin Ayoola said the new management is in position to give punters value for their money as well as to create a premium brand after a successful transition.

He said: “We are very excited that a better than the former glory days of 1960Bet are here. 1960Bet is stepping up to a higher level never seen before in the industry, in terms of making it easier for our customers to play and win, paying agent commissions into their bank account, paying winnings promptly, providing jobs and a profitable entrepreneurial platform for those seeking exciting money-spinning opportunities that we provide.”

1960bet’s primary aim is to offer quality betting services to Nigerian sports lovers. As one of the biggest sports betting company in Nigeria, we cater for host of all major sports games – Virtual, Live Betting, Lottery and Jackpot games just to increase betting options for punters.