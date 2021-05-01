Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet has signed a shirt sponsorship deal with a Lagos based football club, Y.G FC.

This deal is one, among several other Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects lined up by 1960Bet to show their support for Sports development in the country with emphasis on grassroots football and the promotion of positive and productive engagement by the Nigerian youths.

Over the years, 1960bet has championed the provision of quality betting services to its punters. With their wealth of experience as one of the biggest online sports betting company in Nigeria, they have ensured such user-friendly varieties ranging from virtual to major sports games. They have also consistently delivered quality and exciting betting experience through the provision of extensive market options which caters for the various categories of punters with increased chances of winning.

The beneficiary of this Sponsorship, Y.G Football Club was founded by Yusuf Garba in 2011 and since its formation, the club has established itself as one of the dominant teams in the Lagos league, winning the 2019 Ikeja Divisional League undefeated.