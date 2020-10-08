Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former member, House of Representatives and international lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko, has indicated his interest to take up the issue of reparation for Asaba people over the 1967 genocide.

The people of Asaba have been clamouring for reparation from the Federal Government as part of measures to permanently heal the wounds of the gruesome killing of their sons and daughters by federal troops during the civil war.

Nwoko stated this in Asaba while delivering a keynote address at a symposium in commemoration of the 1967 bloody massacre that consumed over 1,000 natives of the town.

The symposium had as its theme “Asaba massacre, the consequences of silence.”

Nwoke, represented by his media aide, Austin Ogwuda, said: “Reparation on its own, plays an important role in mending the damage done and educating society. Damage caused to both people and property must be fairly assessed. Asaba massacre for more than 50 years has continued to be a tale and whisper of the orphans waiting for the unrepentant masters’ crumbs.

“I will do for Asaba, the survivors of Igbos, Isheagu, Ogwashi-Uku and Ubulu-Ukwu what I have always done for my country, Nigeria. I will seek reparations for the massacre of Asaba and the Anioma nation.”