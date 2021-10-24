From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, has identified the 1989 Constitution, which Nigeria never had as the best in the history of the country.

He regretted that the constitution, midwifed by the General Ibrahim Babangida military administration and written by a team of fine brains led by the late retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anthony Aniagolu, was scuttled by the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election won by the late MKO Abiola.

Falana who spoke when he delivered the keynote speech at the 4th Justice Aniagolu Memorial Lecture and 10-year remembrance, at Peter Mbah Law Auditorium, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, recommended to the National Assembly, especially the Senate Committee on Constitution Amendment, to take a critical look at the document as they engage in the amendment of the existing constitution or writing of a new one.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He stated that there were areas in the said constitution that were of relevance and significance to the current crisis bedeviling the country.

The event also witnessed the presentation of the book, “The making of the 1989 Constitution,” written by the late legal icon, Justice Aniagolu.

Speaking on the theme “The 1989 Constitution: Critical analysis and evaluation of its applicability to contemporary discourse on constitutional amendment,” Falana noted that the defunct Babangida regime sabotaged a very expensive political programme it put in place because he was planning to metamorphose from a military dictator to civilian president hence didn’t allow the transition programme to be concluded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .