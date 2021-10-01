Members of the Super Eagles squad of 1994, on Thursday in Abuja, paid courtesy visits to two members of the Federal Executive Council – The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare in appreciation of the Federal Government’s fulfillment of promises made to them for winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

In 1994, the Super Eagles made their maiden appearance at the FIFA senior World Cup finals in the United States of America after emerging African Champions a few months earlier in Tunisia.

In appreciation of their triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Sani Abacha led Federal Government of the day promised house rewards for the players and officials of the team, a promise that had remained largely unfulfilled until now.

Represented by the stand in captain of the team Augustine Eguavoen, Alloy Agu, Victor Ikpeba, Benedict Iroha, physical trainer Edema Steven and Daniel Amokachi, the Special Adviser on Sports to President Buhari, the former players expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for making good the twenty seven year promise.

“Looking back at the promise made in 1994, which is twenty seven years ago and our reality today we cannot thank President Muhammadu Buhari enough,” Eguavoen opened up during the visit, “we are also grateful to the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola and our boss, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.”

