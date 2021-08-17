By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Prof Banji Akintoye, Chairman of the Nigerian Indigenous National Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), said on Tuesday that Nigeria’s 1999 constitution is a danger to global peace and security.

‘The 1999 Constitution is an agent of slavery,p fraud, promoting injustice, underdevelopment and impunity in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria,’ he said.

It said unless the constitution, which it described as ‘an agent of slavery and fraud, a tool for promoting injustice, underdevelopment and impunity’ is abolished, the country risks ‘unprecedented global refugee crisis, which would leave Nigeria’s 200 million citizens at the mercy of death.’

He said this at a world press conference on 120-day expiration of notice to states in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria and one million March to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, held in Lagos under the theme: “Take Back Your Sovereignty”.

In a statement read by Secretary General, Tony Nnadi, on his behalf, Akintoye insisted that there must be a referendum to agree on the composition of the country before discussing a constitution.

‘There must be a referendum first to decide if we want Nigeria, then we can talk about a new constitution before 2023 general elections,’ he said.