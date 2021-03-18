From From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern professionals, yesterday, called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Munguno’s resignation over his statement that the immediate past service chiefs mismanaged $1 billion meant for procurement of arms and ammunition to address the national security threats.

They said his statement even when he claimed to have been misquoted lacked clear leadership openness, responsibility and decorum and, therefore, called for public apology to Nigerians.

The professionals, under Northern Nigerian Professionals Forum (NONIP), had, after their emergency national executive session in Kaduna, argued that there was no reason for Munguno to have granted that interview on international radio channels as coordinating aide (on security) to Mr. President in the first instance.

NONIP, through its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Adamu Aliyu Babba, said the issue of ongoing security threats in the North, especially in the North West, called for a collective approach rather than politicising it. It said the negative comments on the North West states’ governors were uncalled for considering the volume of efforts they are putting in place to overcome the kidnapping and banditry challenges bedevilling the region.