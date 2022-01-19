From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A pro-democracy organisation, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SABAT 2023) has fixed a one million-man march in support of the 2003 presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos State.

The rally holds today at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (former Liberty Stadium), Ibadan, Oyo State.

The disclosure was made during the launch of SABAT 2023 at Ibadan Recreation Club.

Director General of the group, Patrick Olatunji, said it was imperative to stage the march towards deepening the awareness of Tinubu’s presidential ambition in the country: “Apart from political rivals, there is no way you can run away from adversaries. But still we need to be objective in our criticism and not be blinded by unconfirmed stories.

“Let us critically study Tinubu’s eight years administration in Lagos State. The achievements made compared with his colleagues during or after his period as governor, you will agree with us that the man Asiwaju is specially gifted by God.

“We are aware he is human being with his shortcomings. Also, we want to reiterate he is not a saint or super human, but nobody can deny the fact that he is one of the best individuals today that can be trusted with governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this crucial period of our lives.

“He should not be held responsible on what he has no control on, rather limit ourselves to the period when he was in charge fully, not allow our personal interest to override the interest of the majority.

“We lost the opportunities of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief MKO Abiola. God is giving us another opportunity. Let us make good of this in the interest of our nation and all of us. Tribalism and religion should be discarded and let us embrace patriotism. Our country must be developed.

“The wind of globalisation is on now. We need an experienced and pragmatic leader to bail us out of the present and future effect of this on Nigeria.”

The event was attended by hundreds of people, including the Chairman, Board of Trustees of SABAT 2023, Moshood Yinusa; Director General of the group, Patrick Olatunji; Deputy Director General, Ibrahim Abdullahi; and National Secretary, Gideon Balogun.