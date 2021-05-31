Half of the two million HIV sufferers in Mozambique are without access to treatment as the country ranked fourth in the world in terms of the new HIV infection rate.

Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago made this known on Monday, while launching the study result of the People Living with HIV (PLHIV) Stigma Index in Maputo.

Tiago said the country still needs to improve strategies to retain HIV patients in treatment.

“HIV is a major problem in Mozambique, and we must work in all sectors to guarantee that infected people live with quality and the number of new infections decreases,’’ said Tiago at the ceremony.

The study, carried out in partnership with the United Nations Program to Combat HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), shows that Mozambique is only surpassed by South Africa, Nigeria and Russia in terms of the new infection rate of HIV.

“HIV brings a negative impact to society and economy.

“Unfortunately, the efforts of the government for attracting and keeping people in treatment are not yet enough.

“There are still challenges to be addressed in this area,’’ said the minister. (Xinhua/NAN)