The first episode of the Globacom-sponsored Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will be available for viewers at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, on the company’s mobile streaming app, GloTV.

Battle of the Year is the world’s biggest dance reality show brought to Nigeria by Globacom. A statement by the company said the show offers millions of cash prizes to winners across seven dance categories and also the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the international leg of Battle of the Year contest.

The company added that the broadcast will comprise 13 episodes which will thrill viewers and keep them glued to the screens. “Since we kicked off call for entry phase of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria completion, we have been amazed by the response we received. The array of Nigerian talents we have seen has been nothing short of exceptional and we are excited to show the world the quality of dance talents and entertainment Nigeria has”, it stated.

“We appreciate the commitment of our partners and project team who have been instrumental in bringing the show to episodic viewing for the first time in Nigeria. We are confident that the talents and the viewing audience are in for an exhilarating experience. We urge them to get the GloTV app on myglotv.com and watch the talents dance their way to mega millions”, the company said.

Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria show’s unique format features three stages – beginning with the regional battle rounds and quarter finals, followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows. The seasoned coaches of the show will include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun, will host the show.