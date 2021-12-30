29-year-old mother of two, Olamide Aluko, and a 28-year-old student of Mass communication at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, Joy Amaliri, were the winners of brand new Kia Rio cars, while 51 other subscribers in Ibadan and 128 others in Warri went home with different prizes including generating sets, television and refrigerators yesterday. The two Globacom subscribers were the first set of female car winners in the ongoing customer-appreciation promotion which has since 8 other car winners emerge.

Aluko said she fought back tears when the call came from Globacom’s customer care number 121 telling her that she had won a car in the popular promo. “At first, I thought it was a scam. But after taking a good look at the number that called me, I began to shed tears of joy when it finally dawned on me that I was indeed a lucky winner of a brand new car”, she said.

The woman who sells day-old chicks added that it was a thing of joy that the wonderful gift was coming three days to the end of year 2021. “It is an answer to one of the many prayers I offered from the beginning of the year”, she added.

In the same vein, Amaliri said, “The news was too shocking, I did not believe it and even after I visited the Glo office, I could not sleep. I was waiting and hoping that it will not turn to another story. Today, I have received the car and I am driving it home. I am now a car owner courtesy of Globacom. This is the best gift I have received in 2021, God bless Glo”.

A power generator winner, Oladimeji Dotun Samuel, 40, a fashion designer, said he almost ignored the call from Glo. “I am happy is an understatement in this matter. I am so happy and proud of Globacom”, he disclosed.