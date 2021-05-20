1xBet, a leading bookmaker in Africa and worldwide, is pleased to announce a new top-level partnership. Davido, one of the most popular and influential singers in Africa, is 1xBet’s new brand ambassador for the next year. The news was recently announced at an official press conference.

The cooperation will see Davido’s image appear in advertising on various mediums, including TV, billboards and transport. There will also be multiple social media integrations between the iconic performer and 1xBet. Additionally, regular joint activities, including contests, lucrative offers for users and raffles of valuable prizes will take place.

Both 1xBet and Davido share the same values and mentality when it comes to consistently achieving the best results. Ambition is another common trait, with both enjoying worldwide success plus numerous awards and recognitions in their respective domains.

“1xBet is a leading bookmaker not only in Nigeria but all over the world. Our philosophy is to be leaders in everything. And this approach implies partnership only with the best of the best. That is why one of the most famous performers in Africa, Davido, is our new ambassador.

“He is truly an icon of contemporary music in Africa and is loved by millions of fans. He’s just a dream come true for any big brand. Davido never stops at what has been achieved; he’s always moving forward to new heights. His energy and striving for success inspire millions of listeners. Therefore, we quickly found common ground with this amazing artist.

We are sure that such a collaboration will only bring success and allow everyone to conquer new heights.” – stated 1xBet’s representative about the new partnership between the bookmaker and the Nigerian-American star.

The performer himself also shared his view on the new agreement he signed with 1xBet and said, “ My partnership with 1xBet will surely delight fans of music and betting. I always try to move forward, and cooperation with a well-known brand highlights that I am on the right track.

“When I received the offer to cooperate with 1xBet, I had no doubts about teaming up. This is a reliable bookmaker, which is known to millions of my fellow citizens and has been helping them to make their dreams come true for a long time. I am sure that together we will come up with cool activities for our audience.”

The company representatives also noted that new exciting collaborations await the fans of the brand in Africa. The brand’s philosophy relies on innovation, putting players first, and striking deals with the best in every sector. This means there will be new projects and agreements with truly recognisable brands and personalities ahead.