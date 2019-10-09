A woman simply identified as Salome ran berserk yesterday after losing her one-year-old baby to child thieves while fighting over market levy in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

A witness said the woman had dropped her child to struggle over N200 levy imposed on her by some acclaimed revenue collectors in Eke Onuwa market, Owerri.

After the fight with the revenue collector, the source said Salome turned to retrieve her child from the person she had dropped the baby with only to be shocked that her baby was nowhere to be found. It was then that it dawned on her that the little baby had been stolen.

There was a palpable tension everywhere in the market when Salome was searching for her missing baby. Daily Sun learnt that some concerned traders helped her in the search.

“None of those who stay in the makeshift stalls was able to identify the young man whom she left the baby with and the whereabouts of the baby,” the witness said.

When contacted the police public relations officer in the state, Olando Ikeokwu, said he was yet to confirm the incident.