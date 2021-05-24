From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has disclosed that over 2.353 million Nigerians were displaced by banditry and natural disaster like flooding, building collapse and fire outbreak in 2020.

NEMA Director General, Mohammadu Mohammed, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the presentation of the agency’s annual report and the induction of disaster risk reduction equipment.

Mohammed said: “Our advocacy and engagement with stakeholders in 2020 led to reduction in the negative impacts of flood on the people. A total of 2,353,647 people were affected by 2020 flood disaster.

“As an annual event, NEMA in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps and other critical stakeholders carried out the 2020 Operation Eagle Eye, Search and Rescue (SAR) operation during the Yuletide/New year season to monitor the high ways and provide immediate SAR operations for travelers and crash victims.

“In all of these, it is important to note that Flood, Boat Mishaps, Fire, Chemical, Air Crash Drill, Basic First Aid Trainings were carried out.

“In the area of relief intervention, the Agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (FMHADM&SD) flagged off and distributed palliatives to the COVID-19 pandemic frontline States.

“Assessment and distribution of Relief Materials to persons affected by the crisis and flood disasters were carried out across the country.

“Additionally, assistance was given to persons affected by Armed Banditry, Fire, Rainstorm/Windstorm to ameliorate their sufferings.

“The Agency delivered humanitarian supports for 148 incidents where assessments were carried out, approved and distributed relief materials to the affected persons.

“These are in addition to the monthly distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons living in camps in Borno and Adamawa States.

“It is worthy of note that the activities enumerated above up till this presentation of the annual report also marks one year of the present management of NEMA.

“The Agency is indeed grateful for the unflinching support of Mr President, the Honourabe Minister and the National Assembly in accomplishment of our mandate.

“Equally today, NEMA is inducting comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction equipment for search and rescue across the federation. Some of these equipment were donated by the Japanese Government.”

However, in a bid to mitigate the crisis, the Japanese Government, donated 9 units of rescue vehicles with rescue equipment, 4 units of mobile water purifier systems with vehicles.

Its Chargé d’ Affairs, Shinozawa Takayauki, said that Japan had pledged $40 billion financial cooperation and the training of 40,000 government officials and local leaders in four years.

He added that, “This project we are commissioning today, which is worth a total of JPY 500 million meant to support Nigeria’s efforts to equip NEMA and other emergency operation centres with disaster reduction related products of Japanese enterprises, is part of the fulfilment of that pledge for Nigeria.

“As a true friend of Nigeria, any news about loss of lives in Nigeria as a result of disaster occurrence is always a sad news for Japan.”