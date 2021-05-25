From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA, has disclosed that over 2.353 million Nigerians were displaced by bandits and natural disasters like flooding, building collapse and fire outbreaks in 2020.

NEMA’s Director General, Mohammadu Mohammed, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja during the presentation of the agency’s annual report and induction of disaster risk reduction equipment.

“Our advocacy and engagement with stakeholders in 2020 led to reduction in the negative impacts of flood on the people. A total of 2,353,647 people were affected by 2020 flood disaster.

“As an annual event, NEMA in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps and other critical stakeholders carried out the 2020 Operation Eagle Eye, Search and Rescue (SAR) operation during the Yuletide/New year season to monitor the high ways and provide immediate SAR operations for travellers and crash victims.

“In all of these, it is important to note that flood, boat mishaps, fire, chemical, air crash drill, basic first aid trainings were carried out. In the area of relief intervention, the agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (FMHADM&SD) flagged off and distributed palliatives to the COVID-19 pandemic frontline states.”