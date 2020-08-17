Okwe Obi, Abuja

At least, 2.4 million households would benefit from the Federal Government’s post COVID-19 stimulus package meant to ensure food security.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, made the disclosure against the backdrop of the number of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19.

The stimulus package, he said, would be provided through the Agric for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP) under the Agricultural Sector of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).

NESP was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020 and is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with members from key sectors of the economy, with the mandate to forestall the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on the economy.

“The Economic Sustainability Committee needed to be very strategic in utilising the minimal resources, overall, not only for the agriculture sector.

“So for the agric sector, we decided that we will use this strategy to utilise available cash to work with financial institutions, led by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“To see how we can get stimulus packages to about a minimum of 2.4 million households or to fund 2.4 million hectares of land that will be cultivated during this 2020 wet and dry season farming,” Kwasari said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has solicited an increase in her budgetary allocation to enable her execute most of the projects under her purview, particularly the five National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

Farouq, who spoke yesterday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Abuja, to mark her one year anniversary as minister, revealed that during the lockdown, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that names of one million poor people be added to the national register for poor and vulnerable citizens for empowerment.

She appealed to Nigerians, especially those complaining of being sidelined in the distribution of palliatives to be patient, noting that with time, things would fall into place.

“The challenges we have now is that we are yet to have an office. Although we have been given a place, we have been working on it assiduously to get it ready. We need funds.”