From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has said N2, 504, 095 people have been affected by flooding this year, while 603 deaths have been recorded.

It noted that 1,302,589 persons, have been displaced with 2,407 persons with different degrees of injuries.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed the statistics at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said 82,053 houses have been totally damaged.

According to her, 332, 327 hectares of farmlands have been completely damaged.

Umar Farouq warned that Cross River, Anambra, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States would express severe flooding before the end of October.

Following the devastating effect of the disaster, she disclosed that government had sent delegation to Cameroon on the periodic opening of Lagdo dam.

She said an emergency technical stakeholders meeting of all responsive agencies to strategize immediate response to the situation was convened and the recommendations would be implemented.

The minister, who faulted the lackadaisical attitude of some state and local governments in response to flood warning, tasked them to invest in flood management and lead on community base flood early warning signs.