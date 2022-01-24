From Fred Itua, Abuja

The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) and a Nigerian firm, International Property Investment and Development (IPIAD), have embarked on a journey to bring back home descendants of Africans that were sold into slavery all over the world.

To this end, plans are on the way to develop a five-star mixed-use business, leisure and historical destination resort city project Rivers state.

The project being championed by IPIAD, a historical tourism development firm, ADDI and other foreign partners is aim to attract back home African Americans who want to relocate to Nigeria or re-discover their ancestral roots, families, kingdoms and villages in Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja after a visit of President of ADDI recently in Lagos, IPIAD’s President Prince Kalada William-Jumbo, said the first phase of the proposed TUSONDEL

City project was estimated to cost $2.5 billion and over a period of 10 years expected to attract investments of around $10.0 billion.

William-Jumbo noted that African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) recently concluded a successful ground breaking ceremony of a similar project referred to as “Wakanda City of return” in Cape Coast, Ghana which attracted a lot of Africans in the diaspora to come back home to Ghana/Africa.