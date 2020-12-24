From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has said that about 2.6 per cent of Nigerian children are wasted (that is tall but malnourished).

This is even as Nigeria invests 0.02 per cent of national budget on nutrition while four per cent is recommended.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Abuja, the Director, Social Development, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, A.B Sa’adu, also regretted that even with the low investment, what is allocated in the budget is not disbursed and what is disbursed is not always used for nutrition.

Sa’adu who was represented by his deputy director, Mrs Chito Nelson noted that as a result, Nigeria records the highest number of stunted children in Africa.

“Globally, Nigeria ranks second after India on the number of stunted children.

Malnutrition is associated with 59 per cent of deaths among children. High prevalence of stunting is likely due to deficiencies in key micronutrients. Fifty per cent of nonpregnant women of reproductive age are anaemic while vitamin A deficiency in children 6-59 months is 71per cent. Nine of the 36 states contribute to over 50 per cent stunted children in Nigeria. Nigeria invests 0.02 per cent of national budget on nutrition while 4 per cent is recommended and what is allocated is not disbursed and what is disbursed is not always used for nutrition,” he said.

On the involvement of his ministry, Sa’adu noted the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning, doubles as the secretariat to both National Council on Nutrition (NCN) and the National Committee on Food and Nutrition (NCFN), which serve as the national focal point for co-ordination and harmonisation of all food and nutrition-related policies/programmes being implemented by the various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and partners working on food and nutrition as outlined in the National Policy on Food and Nutrition.

“The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) and relevant nutrition stakeholders since 2016, have been organising Nutrition Week in order to encourage healthy living through nutrition education and creating public awareness on dangers of malnutrition. The week is also a national platform to address nutrition issues affecting young children, adolescents, adults and the elderly as well as nutrition in emergency situation” he said.