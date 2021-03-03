The National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons has said that about 2.6 million Nigerians are currently displaced persons in the country

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Bashir Mohammad Garba disclosed this in Kano on Sunday

He was speaking at the Government House while fagging off the distribution of food items and materials to 7,500 persons affected by natural disasters in the state

Garba held that those displaced from their ancestral home were largely victims of insurgency from the North East as well as as those affected by natural disasters in many states in Nigeria

He revealed that the Federal government has concluded plans to resettle the affected persons in line with the mandate of the commission adding that government partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to flout resettlement housing and project reliance to relocate them

He added that the Commission would set up 50 different vocational skills acquisition centres to train the displaced persons and start up funds would be provided to establish them at the end of their training.

Kano State Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje, in his remarks said that 47,616 persons were affected by various natural disasters in Kano.

Ganduje applauded the supports of the Federal government for its response to these Nigerians in the state.