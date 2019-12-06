“We are beginning to think that all correspondences with World Athletics (IAAF) since April, when Ademu (the Secretary General) claimed Gusau changed the password of the federation’s email, must have been forged. This is because World Athletics addresses most of its mails to the secretary general and such mails are replied with the Secretary Genera’s signature. So, who signed those mails and who signed the Puma contract? These are the questions Mr. Gusau must answer before the EFCC and the ICPC,” said George, who revealed further that the AFN would invite the former secretary general to authenticate his claims to both the AFN investigative panel set up by the sports minister in October and his handover notes.