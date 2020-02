Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Two members of the House of Representatives, elected on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA), Kingsley Uju and Pascal Obi, both from Imo State, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, in two separate letters read by Femi Gbajabiamila, at Thursday’s plenary, said there were dumping the AA because of division in the party.

Details later