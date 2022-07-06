From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two abducted Catholic Priests in Edo, Rev. Father Udo Peter of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Uromi and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St Joseph Retreat Centre Ugboha, have been rescued.

The clerics who were abducted by gunmen last Saturday night on their way from Benin to Uromi, were rescued in the early hours of Wednesday and were brought to the Edo State Government House, were they were received by the state Acting Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Chief Press Secretary to the Acting Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, who confirmed the rescue, said the operation was carried out by joint security force, adding that the Governor was glad to receive the rescued clerics.

He said the acting Governor commended the security operatives for the swift response, disclosing that no ransom was paid

“I can confirm that the clerics have been released and they were brought to the Government House where they were received by the Acting Governor who was elated to see them.

“He commended the security operatives for the rescue operation and urged them to keep up the good job and rid the state of criminals”, Ebomhiana added.