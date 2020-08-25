Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Two human rights activists have called the attention of Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, to an alleged attack by some invaders, who stormed Ndi Ofali Agwu compound in Amaekpu Ohafia and forcibly hijacked the traditional instrument of governance from the people.

In the process of the attack by the assailants, the petitioners, Ukpai Ukairo and James Anyim, claimed that property belonging to some of the indigenes were destroyed, when the victims whose lives were threatened fled their base.

The petitions, which bore different dates, and made available to newsmen, narrated how a group of men had, on July 27, attacked some indigenes of Ndi Ofali Agwu compound and destroyed their property valued at millions of naira.

Ukairo, who wrote from his Nde Udo chambers, B16 Pound Road, Aba, on August 11, said despite a petition he earlier wrote to the state police command on July 16, over a pre-planned attack against the victims, the victims did not enjoy any form of protection, as the suspects still unleashed their threat unchecked.

He said the attackers had written a counter-petition to the police, which prompted the police to urge the two parties to return on July 28 for proper handling of the matter.

“On July 27, the suspects struck with maximum violence, destroyed and stole some property of the victims and manhandled several of them,” he said.

He urged the state police command to charge the suspects and their sponsors to court for disrespecting the police authorities.

On his part, Anyim of Liberty International, 66 Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia, condemned the development, and criticised the alleged banishment of some of the victims.

Anyim described the practice as barbaric, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He said: “Planners, sponsors and executioners of this destruction and vandalism should be brought to book and be charged to court, for the law to take its course.”