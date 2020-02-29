Kirsten Landman, one of the guests in this week’s CNN African Voices , is a professional off-road and endurance rider who has not only successfully competed in major international events, but is also the first female to finish races such as Redbull Romaniacs, Redbull Sea to Sky, Redbull Megawatt 111, Redbull Braveman and the Roof of Africa.

Landman, a South African, started her sporting career at age eight under the tutelage of her cousin and uncle. By age 22, she launched her professional career, and has since become a history maker who has made a name for herself worldwide in the endurance sport.

The other guest on the magazine programme is Grace Mwari. She is an off-road motorcycle and tour guide at Offroad Adventure East Africa. She is the longest lasting female enduro racer in Kenya, having been riding for five years continuously.

Mwari takes riders for safaris in little known places to experience wildlife, culture and the most spectacular scenery. Her first ride was the Leh Ladakh region in the Himalayas. She has since ridden in South East Asia, Southern Africa, East Africa, Morocco and parts of Europe.

According to her, “I had housemates who were riders and they thought I was capable of doing it. I was living and working in India and when they invited me on a trip to the Himalayas, I did not think twice about it. I got hooked after that trip and have been riding ever since”.