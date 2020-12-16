From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two suspected armed robbers lost their lives in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday as irate youth set them ablaze after a failed attempt to allegedly snatch a car.

The incident occurred by the fence of Oyo State Government Secretariat in the evening of Wednesday.

Eyewitness account revealed that one of the two armed robbers, having failed in their mission to snatch the car, attempted to run away.

But he was hit by another car on motion and he reportedly died on the spot. The second suspect was nabbed alive before the duo were roasted with fire.

As gathered, the suspects attacked a moving Toyota car, at a spot on Queen Elizabeth Road, which starts from Mokola Roundabouts in Ibadan and ends at Total Garden.

The suspects were said to have taken to their heels and they were caught on Parliament Road by commercial motorcyclistists that pursued them.

At the time of filling this report, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, did not pick calls made to his mobile phone for confirmation or otherwise of the incident. He did not also respond to a text message sent to him.