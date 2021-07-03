From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected cultists have been nabbed by operatives of Delta State Police Command for allegedly killing one German Enameg in Ughelli area of the state.

Enameg aka Believe, was reportedly murdered in front of his wife’s shop at Iwhrepokpor community in Ughelli on June 25, 2021.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest on Saturday in Asaba gave the names of the suspects as Timothy Ononeme and Junior Ogboso.

Edafe said they were arrested during routine raid of suspected cultists hideout by combined team of police and vigilante operatives.

He said preliminary investigation linked them to the alleged murder of Enameg, adding that one of the suspects, Timothy confessed to be the leader of supreme Vikings confraternity in Ughelli, and that he had leadership tussle with the deceased.

In a related development, Edafe said a suspected kidnapper, Godspower Omosomvofa, believed to be a member of a kidnapping gang, was now cooling off in police custody.

He said the 39-year old suspect was nabbed at a mechanic workshop in Warri where he had gone to repair the operational vehicle of the gang, a black Toyota Corolla car with registration number YEN 346 LE.

According to him, the gang while operating with the now impounded car, had on May 6, 2021, kidnapped one Tayo Badamasi whom they abandoned as police rescue team was closing-in on them.

Although, the victim was rescued, Edafe said his men never relented, adding that their efforts paid off after with the arrest of Godspower on June 30, 2021.

“The victim has identified both the suspect and also the vehicle which they used in kidnapping him. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” he added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.