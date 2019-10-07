Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two persons have been arrested by the police in Ogun State for illegally possessing a human skull.

The suspects, Emmanuel Aro, 25, and Anu Olofinju, 25, were arrested on October 4, along Ijoun Road, Eggua, in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement yesterday, the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the suspects followed a complaint lodged at the Eggua police station by Amoo Bankole, who reported that the suspects were sighted at the cemetery where his mother was buried few months ago, digging the grave.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Eggua Division, Kehinde Oyekangun, mobilized his men and moved to the scene, but met the two men along the road to the cemetery. They were promptly accosted and on searching their bag, a woman skull was discovered in it.

The complainant later identified the skull to be that of his late mother.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime. They also admitted that they intended to use the skull for money-making ritual.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.